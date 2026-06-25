Kerala police charge 10 SFI activists over alleged blade use

Police recover blades, Chennithala vows probe

Police say they recovered blades at the scene and have video showing one protester using them during clashes.

SFI has denied any wrongdoing and wants the state police chief to look into the blade allegations.

Home minister Ramesh Chennithala said authorities are investigating where the blades came from and promised that "such practices will not be allowed," with legal steps for everyone involved, no matter their political ties.