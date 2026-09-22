Kerala Police dismantle international MDMA ring, arrest 2 in Delhi

It all started when Rajinas was caught with 0.6gm of MDMA at New Mahe.

This small lead quickly unraveled a much bigger network: more arrests followed, including Muhammed Sameel, from whose house and vehicle 185gm were seized in Kerala,

Mujithaba (aka Tabu) allegedly operating as an intermediary and hiding drugs at deserted locations, and

Arshad Ali found with 800gm in Gurugram.

The investigation also exposed fake documents, mule bank accounts, and financial transactions worth crores, all allegedly involving Abdul Rahman and Ernakulam native Rishad.