Kerala Police dismantle international MDMA ring, arrest 2 in Delhi
Kerala Police just took down a major international MDMA drug ring, arresting two foreign nationals, Chinelo Lilian from Nigeria and Philomene Chanceline from Cameroon, in Delhi.
The operation, conducted under the direction of DIG K Karthik, stretched across several states and targeted the manufacturing and distribution of synthetic drugs.
Small 0.6g seizure unravels MDMA network
It all started when Rajinas was caught with 0.6gm of MDMA at New Mahe.
This small lead quickly unraveled a much bigger network: more arrests followed, including Muhammed Sameel, from whose house and vehicle 185gm were seized in Kerala,
Mujithaba (aka Tabu) allegedly operating as an intermediary and hiding drugs at deserted locations, and
Arshad Ali found with 800gm in Gurugram.
The investigation also exposed fake documents, mule bank accounts, and financial transactions worth crores, all allegedly involving Abdul Rahman and Ernakulam native Rishad.