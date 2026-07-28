Kerala police expose Kottayam newborn trafficking after Assam woman's escape

The survivor had left Assam after being pressured to abort her pregnancy, only to be lured online by people pretending to be charity workers.

She ended up lodged in a rented house with other pregnant women before fleeing the house on her own; locals later spotted her and alerted the police.

Thanks to her bravery, two suspects, Raja from Tamil Nadu and his brother-in-law Arjun, have been arrested, and police are now investigating links to similar cases in other states.