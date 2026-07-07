Kerala police probe after 13-year-old's sexual abuse complaint found baseless
Kerala police are looking into serious allegations after a 13-year-old girl's sexual abuse complaint (against at least 10 people, including six minors) was found to be baseless and later withdrawn.
Medical reports didn't back up her claims, raising questions about how the case was handled.
Detained man alleges Koodal police abuse
A 20-year-old man detained in the case says he was beaten and verbally abused by Koodal police, even after telling them about his heart surgery.
Parents of the accused minors also described their children facing emotional trauma and rough treatment.
Special team investigating alleged torture
Police say a special team is investigating both the alleged torture and how the false case unfolded.
The home minister has promised to look into complaints, while officials say they are following legal steps and offering counseling to the girl who took back her statement.