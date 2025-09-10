Next Article
Kerala police probing possible link between 2 crude bomb blasts
Kerala's Palakkad district saw two crude bomb explosions—one at a primary school in Vadakkanthara on August 20, and another in Puthunagaram on September 4.
Both used similar homemade devices, so police are now investigating if there's a link between them.
Police have detained 5 local youths for questioning
The first blast happened at an RSS-run school and injured a young boy and a woman; the second hurt a man and his sister.
The incidents have sparked allegations from CPI(M) and Congress against RSS.
Police are focusing on who made these bombs, and they've already detained five local youths for questioning as part of their probe into possible local involvement.