Kerala YouTuber-cum-preacher arrested for raping minor girl
What's the story
Kerala Police have arrested a popular Islamic preacher and YouTuber, Mohammed Niyas Jouhari, on charges of repeatedly raping a 16-year-old girl. The alleged incidents took place at his academy and other locations. The girl had accompanied her paternal grandmother to the Habibiyya Islamic Academy after Jouhari convinced them that her paternal grandmother was under the influence of an evil spirit requiring a purification ritual.
Assault timeline
Case came to light after girl confided in friends
The alleged sexual assaults reportedly took place in October and November 2025.
The case came to light after the girl confided in her friends about the abuse.
Medical evidence and mobile phone conversations were examined before charges under child protection laws were filed against Jouhari, who has over two lakh subscribers on YouTube and regularly posts religious sermons online.
Ongoing probe
Investigations are now probing if other girls were sexually exploited
According to NDTV, police are now investigating if other girls have been sexually exploited by Jouhari. They are examining his electronic devices for more evidence of possible offenses.
The investigation has also expanded to the Habibiyya Islamic Academy's functioning and financial transactions, where several boys and girls are reportedly enrolled.
Current status
Police working to determine if there are more victims
Jouhari is currently in judicial custody as investigations continue.
So far, there has been no public confirmation of additional victims or further cases registered against him.
The police are working to determine if there are more victims who may have suffered similar exploitation under the guise of spiritual healing at Jouhari's academy.