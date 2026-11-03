Kerala preacher Mohammed Niyas Jouhari arrested for alleged child rape
India
A 34-year-old Islamic preacher in Kerala, Mohammed Niyas Jouhari, has been arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl while claiming to be a spiritual healer.
Police picked him up on Sunday and believe he may have targeted other minors too.
Investigators are now checking his devices and finances tied to the Habibiyya Islamic Academy he runs in Kollam.
Child protection charges filed, probe ongoing
The survivor shared her experience with friends. The alleged assaults happened at the academy and elsewhere in late 2025.
Medical evidence and mobile phone conversations were examined before charges under child protection laws were filed.
Authorities are also looking into whether more girls were affected as they continue their investigation.