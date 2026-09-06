Kerala priests to play 1st Kathanar Cricket League in Puthuppally
Priests from across Kerala are swapping robes for cricket jerseys at the first-ever Kathanar Cricket League, happening in Puthuppally on September 9 and 10.
Sixteen teams made up of priests from different Christian denominations will compete for a ₹50,000 prize and a trophy.
It's all about friendly rivalry, bringing clergy together through sport.
Teams represent 5 Christian denominations
Teams represent Syro-Malabar, Latin Catholic, Syro-Malankara, Malankara Orthodox, and Mar Thoma groups, with deacons from St. Thomas Seminary, Vadavathoor, having been invited, though the seminary will not field a separate team.
Matches follow Kerala Cricket Association guidelines with KCA-approved umpires.
Besides the main prize, there are awards for best batsman, bowler, wicketkeeper, and player of the tournament.
Fr. Dominic Muriyankavunkal, captain of the Changanassery team, shared, "This league grew out of casual games among priests to encourage unity and build friendships across church lines."
Now it's leveling up to a proper tournament!