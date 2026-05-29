Kerala principal Javad S suspended for mocking Chief Minister Satheesan
India
Just days before retirement, Javad S, the principal of Government Model Boys Higher Secondary School in Attingal, was suspended by the Kerala government.
He allegedly posted edited photos and posters on Facebook poking fun at Chief Minister V D Satheesan, which landed him in trouble for misconduct.
Police report warns of political tension
A police intelligence report said Javad's posts might send a wrong message to society and stir up political tension among students and teachers.
Officials called this a serious breach of discipline, recommending action against him.
The government reviewed the findings and decided to suspend him.