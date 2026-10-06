Kerala private bus kills M.N. Vijimol, son Anuroop under care
India
A heartbreaking road accident in Kerala took the life of M.N. Vijimol, a 57-year-old retired schoolteacher, when a speeding private bus hit her and a two-wheeler carrying her son, Anuroop, on the Thodupuzha-Muvattupuzha route.
Vijimol did not survive, while her son, Anuroop, remains under medical care.
Family donates corneas, locals demand action
In an inspiring gesture, Vijimol's family consented to donate her corneas to help two people regain their sight.
Meanwhile, locals are worried: This is the third serious accident involving private busses on this stretch recently.
Residents are calling for stricter action against reckless drivers, and police will conduct special inspections to curb overspeeding by private busses.