Kerala private bus operators plan indefinite protest over Priyadarshini scheme
Private bus operators in Kerala are planning an indefinite protest from July 20, saying they're struggling financially because of the Priyadarshini free travel scheme.
The government initiative lets women ride for free on over 3,000 state-run KSRTC busses, but private operators say this has led to fewer passengers and shrinking revenue for them.
C P John suggests route coordination
Since the scheme launched, around 5 lakh more women are using KSRTC ordinary busses, but private bus workers say their daily wages have dropped sharply, with some drivers and conductors now earning just ₹600 a day.
In response, Transport Minister C P John has suggested better route coordination to help private operators out. He's also promised to talk with all sides to find a solution everyone can live with.