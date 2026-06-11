Kerala private bus operators threaten strike unless budget offers relief
India
Kerala's private bus operators are warning of a possible strike if the state budget on June 19 doesn't offer relief.
This comes after the government decided to let women ride KSRTC ordinary busses for free starting June 15, which could pull passengers away from private busses and put their businesses at risk.
Operators seek subsidized fuel and insurance
With diesel prices soaring to ₹104 per liter and fares fixed by the government, operators say they're barely breaking even.
Most riders are students paying just Re. 1 per trip, making things even tougher.
The All Kerala Bus Operators Organization has asked for subsidized fuel and insurance support, saying a relief package is crucial to keep their busses running.