Kerala private hospitals agree to raise nurse salaries amid strike

Nurses demand equal pay with government counterparts

According to the association, wages have not been increased since 2019 (the last pay revision was implemented in April 2018) and say they are also fighting for safer staffing levels.

Even during the strike, they have promised essential patient care will not be affected.

Trade unions are backing their call for fair pay, on par with government hospital nurses, while hospital owners argue the strike notice was too short and could hurt smaller clinics.

For now, many nurses remain unsatisfied with the latest offer from hospitals and await a better deal.