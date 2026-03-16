Kerala private nurses' strike: What's the latest India Mar 16, 2026

Nurses in Kerala's private hospitals, led by the United Nurses Association (UNA), went on strike from March 9, demanding fair pay and better working conditions.

The protest was paused after a High Court order on March 13, but UNA says they'll be back on strike if mediation talks set for March 17 don't lead to real changes.

At the heart of it all, the UNA says, is a big pay gap between government nurses (earning about ₹60,000 a month) and private hospital nurses (often under ₹20,000 a month).