Kerala private nurses' strike: What's the latest
Nurses in Kerala's private hospitals, led by the United Nurses Association (UNA), went on strike from March 9, demanding fair pay and better working conditions.
The protest was paused after a High Court order on March 13, but UNA says they'll be back on strike if mediation talks set for March 17 don't lead to real changes.
At the heart of it all, the UNA says, is a big pay gap between government nurses (earning about ₹60,000 a month) and private hospital nurses (often under ₹20,000 a month).
UNA rejects state's offer to raise nurses' salaries
The UNA turned down the state's offer to raise private nurses' salaries to ₹25,450 to ₹30,800, calling it not enough to cover rising living costs or close the wage gap.
While some hospitals have agreed to their demands, others say the strike is "illegal."
Still, UNA is open to talks. They just want fair pay that matches today's realities and respects their work.