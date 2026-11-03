Kerala proposes 10-year plan to end human rabies by 2030

Kerala has proposed a decade-long plan to manage its stray dog population, aiming for zero human rabies deaths by 2030.

Instead of focusing only on sterilization, the state wants to boost adoptions and fix waste management, since street waste sustains the stray population.

The roadmap was prepared by a committee comprising experts from KVASU and the Animal Husbandry Department, along with members of the Kerala Grama Panchayat Association, and handed over to Minister for Local Self-Government K.M. Shaji.