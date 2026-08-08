Kerala PSC rank-holders eat grass outside secretariat over appointment delays
Kerala's future primary school teachers did something pretty unusual: they ate grass outside the state secretariat to protest delayed job appointments.
Their sit-in has now stretched to 34 days, and these are rank holders in the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) rank list, published on May 31 last year.
They said there was no good news from the government and that the government had asked for two months' time to issue appointment orders.
Delay linked to alleged PSC irregularities
The government gave a two-month timeline, but protesters aren't buying it. They want answers now.
The delay seems linked to alleged irregularities in another PSC exam for top posts, which is under police investigation.
Meanwhile, a Crime Branch probe is underway, but the LPST rank holders just want their jobs and some transparency.