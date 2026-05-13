Kerala pumps limit diesel 200L and petrol ₹5,000 per person
India
Kerala petrol pumps have started limiting how much fuel you can buy: diesel is capped at 200-liter and petrol at 5,000 rupees per person.
This move is all about preventing sudden shortages as demand spikes and oil companies deliver based on short-term needs, which sometimes leaves stocks running low for a few days.
Kerala officials stress no nationwide shortage
With around 2,500 pumps across the state, operators say these limits help keep things fair during busy periods and avoid uneven distribution.
Officials stress there's no nationwide shortage; it's just a smart way to make sure everyone gets their share when demand jumps.
The government also reassures that energy reserves are strong, so there's no reason to worry.