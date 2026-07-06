Kerala pushes Wildlife Protection Act changes to permit animal airlifts
Kerala is pushing to update the Wildlife Protection Act so it can respond more quickly when wild animals like tigers and leopards cause problems near people.
The state's Forest Minister, Shibu Baby John, is set to meet Union Minister Bhupender Yadav this week to ask for local forest officials to get more authority in emergencies.
The plan also includes moving dangerous animals by air with help from the Indian Air Force, declaring wild pigs as pests in some areas for a year, and making it easier to control monkey populations.
Kerala seeks ₹450cr to resettle families
Kerala isn't stopping at law changes. It's asking the central government for ₹450 crore to help move families out of high-conflict zones and wants a dedicated fund for compensation and prevention.
The state also plans to team up with research institutes to find smarter ways of managing wildlife and protecting both people and animals.