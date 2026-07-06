Kerala pushes Wildlife Protection Act changes to permit animal airlifts India Jul 06, 2026

Kerala is pushing to update the Wildlife Protection Act so it can respond more quickly when wild animals like tigers and leopards cause problems near people.

The state's Forest Minister, Shibu Baby John, is set to meet Union Minister Bhupender Yadav this week to ask for local forest officials to get more authority in emergencies.

The plan also includes moving dangerous animals by air with help from the Indian Air Force, declaring wild pigs as pests in some areas for a year, and making it easier to control monkey populations.