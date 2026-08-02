Kerala: Heavy rain claims 8 lives, displaces thousands
What's the story
Heavy rainfall in Kerala has claimed eight lives and left eight others missing. The downpour also injured 13 people and caused widespread damage, including landslides and waterlogging. According to Chief Minister VD Satheesan's office, 27 houses were completely destroyed while 196 were partially damaged. A total of 5,792 people have been moved to relief camps across the state.
Relief efforts
Revenue minister coordinating with district ministers
Satheesan has assured that the government will extend all possible help to the families of the deceased and those who have lost their homes and livelihoods.
He also said that local representatives and volunteers are actively engaged in relief work.
Revenue Minister AP Anilkumar is coordinating with district ministers and local administrations for rain-related relief efforts.
Weather impact
Some areas received up to 320mm of rain
The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority reported that some areas received up to 320mm of rain on Saturday. This led to waterlogging on roads and low-lying areas.
Ayyankunnu in Kannur district recorded the highest rainfall of 320mm, while other parts of north Kerala received between 90mm and 180mm from Saturday morning till midnight.
Disruptions
Flooding in low-lying, riverside areas
Television visuals showed flooding in low-lying and riverside areas, particularly in Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Wayanad, Kottayam, Kozhikode, and Kannur districts.
Despite a reduction in rainfall on Sunday morning, floodwaters had not receded in many places such as Ranni (Pathanamthitta district) and Kuttanad (Alappuzha district).
Here, people were seen using small boats for transportation due to high water levels, India Today reported.
Rescue operations
Additional NDRF team sent for rescue work
State Tourism Minister PC Vishnunadh said an additional National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has been sent for rescue and relief work in Pathanamthitta and Aranmula.
Fire force units have also been requested from Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, and Ernakulam.
Fishermen and fishing boats are on standby for quick action if required.
Special attention is being given to Aranmula as floodwaters take longer to recede there.