Kerala rains kill 6 as IMD warns of strong storms
Kerala is facing heavy rains this weekend, with six people losing their lives, mostly due to landslides in Idukki and Kottayam.
The IMD has issued orange alerts for 12 districts, warning of more intense rain, thunderstorms, and winds up to 60 kph over the next day.
Ranni and Kozhencherry submerged, 1,465 evacuated
Flooded rivers have submerged towns like Ranni and Kozhencherry, making travel tough and forcing dam shutters open.
1,465 people have been moved to relief camps as authorities search for six missing residents.
Flash flood warnings are out, and locals are urged to stay safe and avoid risky areas.
Government advises against travel, exams postponed
The government has advised everyone to skip non-essential travel and avoid bathing or fishing in water bodies.
Exams scheduled for early August, including the State Eligibility Test, have been postponed.
Relief work is ongoing with help from local officials, NDRF teams, and volunteers.