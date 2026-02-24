Kerala raises age limit for PSC exams
India
Kerala just made it easier for more people to apply for government jobs—raising the upper age limit for Public Service Commission (PSC) exams from 36 to 40 years.
The change, announced by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's Cabinet, also extends age relaxations for other eligible categories.
This move answers long-standing demands from job seekers who wanted a fairer shot at public sector jobs.
With state elections coming up, the decision could boost opportunities for many and shows the government is listening to what people want.