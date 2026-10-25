Kerala raises wildlife attack compensation under 100-day action program
India
Keralam just raised its compensation for people affected by wildlife attacks as part of the State government's 100-day action program.
If someone dies from most wild animal attacks, their family will now get ₹17.5 lakh (up from ₹14 lakh).
For deaths caused by elephants, wild boars, or bees, the amount goes up to ₹5 lakh from ₹4 lakh.
Kerala boosts disability and medical support
The new scheme gives extra help to those left with permanent disabilities: ₹2.5 lakh for 40% to 60% disability and ₹3.125 lakh if it is over 60%.
Plus, the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund can add up to ₹1 lakh more if needed.
If medical bills go beyond ₹2.25 lakh or hospital stays last over a week, extra financial support is available so victims aren't left struggling with recovery costs.