Kerala records 6th Shigella death as June cases reach 140

Kozhikode leads Shigella cases, Nipah stable

Kozhikode has been hit the most with 42 cases this month, followed by Malappuram and Wayanad.

Shigella spreads easily through contaminated food or water, so staying careful about hygiene really matters, especially for vulnerable groups.

Meanwhile, Kerala's Nipah virus situation is stable; no new symptomatic cases have shown up among those being monitored, but the Nipah situation in the state remained under control.