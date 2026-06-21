Kerala records 6th Shigella death as June cases reach 140
India
Kerala just saw its sixth Shigella-related death this month: a 54-year-old woman from Kozhikode passed away on June 20.
Seven fresh cases were also reported on Sunday, pushing June's total to 140 and the year's count to 216.
Health Minister K Muraleedharan's office shared these updates.
Kozhikode leads Shigella cases, Nipah stable
Kozhikode has been hit the most with 42 cases this month, followed by Malappuram and Wayanad.
Shigella spreads easily through contaminated food or water, so staying careful about hygiene really matters, especially for vulnerable groups.
Meanwhile, Kerala's Nipah virus situation is stable; no new symptomatic cases have shown up among those being monitored, but the Nipah situation in the state remained under control.