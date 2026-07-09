Kerala records over 100 daily children's dengue cases amid concern
Kerala is seeing a slow rise in dengue cases among children, with more than 100 new infections reported every day this past week.
While total case numbers are still lower than last year, doctors are worried because cases are on the rise, especially after a 14-year-old child from Thiruvananthapuram died from the disease.
Study: 90% antibody-positive Thiruvananthapuram children unaware
This surge suggests dengue is spreading widely in neighborhoods, likely due to more Aedes mosquitoes breeding nearby.
A recent study found that nearly half of children in Thiruvananthapuram have already been exposed to dengue, and surprisingly, 90% of the study's children with dengue antibodies did not know that they ever had a dengue infection.
Experts say simple steps like using insect repellent and wearing long sleeves can really help keep children safe right now.