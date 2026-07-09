Kerala records over 100 daily children's dengue cases amid concern

Study: 90% antibody-positive Thiruvananthapuram children unaware

This surge suggests dengue is spreading widely in neighborhoods, likely due to more Aedes mosquitoes breeding nearby.

A recent study found that nearly half of children in Thiruvananthapuram have already been exposed to dengue, and surprisingly, 90% of the study's children with dengue antibodies did not know that they ever had a dengue infection.

Experts say simple steps like using insect repellent and wearing long sleeves can really help keep children safe right now.