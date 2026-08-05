Kerala rejects raising Mullaperiyar dam water level, demands new dam
Kerala has turned down Tamil Nadu's proposal to raise the Mullaperiyar Dam's water level, sticking to its demand for a brand new dam instead.
Water Resources Minister Mons Joseph made it clear that Kerala is focused on keeping its people safe while still making sure Tamil Nadu gets the water it needs.
This comes right after Tamil Nadu's latest budget pushed for increasing the dam's capacity.
Supreme Court sets 142 feet limit
Right now, the Supreme Court allows the dam's water level up to 142 feet but says any increase needs a safety check first.
Tamil Nadu has until December 31, 2026 to complete a full safety review, but it is yet to carry out the comprehensive dam safety evaluation.
To move things forward, Kerala plans talks with Tamil Nadu with the approval of the Supreme Court and the Union government.
Also, Ashutosh Dash, former Chief Engineer, Odisha, Kerala's pick, has just been approved for the Independent Panel of Experts (IPoE) on the Mullaperiyar Dam, which could help break this long-running deadlock.