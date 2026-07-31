Kerala reports 115 leptospirosis deaths and over 2,300 infections
Kerala is dealing with a sharp rise in leptospirosis cases, with 49 people losing their lives just this July.
So far in 2026, the state has seen 115 deaths and over 2,300 confirmed or suspected infections.
Data from the health department's death list shows at least five or six deaths daily over the past two days.
Doxycycline use, boots and gloves urged
Those working outdoors, like farmers, gardeners, and field workers, are most exposed since the infection spreads through contaminated water and soil.
While taking doxycycline can help prevent leptospirosis, many skip doses or don't start early enough for it to work well.
Public health guidance indicates that high-risk individuals should use boots and gloves, and the need for clearer communication about prevention and early treatment has been emphasized, especially during Kerala's rainy season when cases spike.