Kerala reports 2 more snakebite deaths, toll rises to 7
India
Kerala has reported two more snakebite deaths, an elderly woman from Muthkuda near Thaliparamba and a 75-year-old woman from Idukki, bringing the number of snakebite fatalities in recent days to seven.
Both victims received medical care but didn't survive, highlighting a worrying spike in snakebite cases across the state.
Kerala heat pushes snakes closer
Experts say hotter weather is pushing snakes closer to where people live, leading to more bites in places like Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, and Kochi.
With several people still hospitalized, including children, the Kerala government will bear the expenses of Anosh's treatment.