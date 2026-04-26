Kerala reports 2 more snakebite deaths, toll rises to 7 India Apr 26, 2026

Kerala has reported two more snakebite deaths, an elderly woman from Muthkuda near Thaliparamba and a 75-year-old woman from Idukki, bringing the number of snakebite fatalities in recent days to seven.

Both victims received medical care but didn't survive, highlighting a worrying spike in snakebite cases across the state.