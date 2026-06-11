Kerala reports 34 shigellosis cases, over 500 students symptomatic
Kerala has reported 34 cases of shigellosis, a bacterial infection causing diarrhea and fever, mainly in Kozhikode and Wayanad.
Other districts like Thiruvananthapuram and Alappuzha have also seen cases.
At Mar Baselios HSS in Wayanad, three children tested positive and over 500 students showed symptoms, so it's definitely something to watch out for.
K Muraleedharan cites school well contamination
Health Minister K Muraleedharan shared that contaminated well water at the school led to dozens of hospitalizations.
Shigellosis spreads through dirty food, water, or surfaces, so parents are being told to keep infected children isolated.
The Health Department says boil your drinking water, skip raw food, wash hands well, and don't share utensils or bedding if someone's sick.
Food safety checks will ramp up since young children are especially at risk.