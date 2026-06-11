Kerala reports 34 shigellosis cases, over 500 students symptomatic

K Muraleedharan cites school well contamination

Health Minister K Muraleedharan shared that contaminated well water at the school led to dozens of hospitalizations.

Shigellosis spreads through dirty food, water, or surfaces, so parents are being told to keep infected children isolated.

The Health Department says boil your drinking water, skip raw food, wash hands well, and don't share utensils or bedding if someone's sick.

Food safety checks will ramp up since young children are especially at risk.