Kerala reports 4,405 flu cases and 49 deaths in 2026
India
Kerala is seeing a sharp jump in flu and H1N1 cases, with 4,405 infections and 49 deaths so far reported in 2026.
On July 14, Thiruvananthapuram lost four people to the flu (three to H1N1), all between the ages of 55 and 85.
Kerala health department tightens surveillance
The health department is tightening surveillance across districts and updating treatment plans as more cases are expected.
People are being urged to stay home if they feel sick, drink plenty of fluids, and see a doctor if symptoms persist, especially those at higher risk like seniors, pregnant women, children, or anyone with chronic illnesses.
Annual flu shots help, but aren't a cure-all; officials also stress keeping up good respiratory hygiene.