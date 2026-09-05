Kerala reports 5 influenza deaths, Ernakulam records 274 cases
Ernakulam district has seen the most influenza cases in Kerala this September: 274 out of 607 statewide in just five days.
The state has also reported five deaths from the virus this month.
In August, Ernakulam made up more than a third of Kerala's cases, with 954 out of over 2,700.
Kerala logs 9,377 cases, 104 deaths
Since January, Kerala has logged 9,377 influenza cases and 104 deaths.
But doctors say things aren't as bad as they sound: Hospitals aren't overwhelmed anymore, and they expect a drop in cases soon, said Dr. G Sathyajith Nair.
Health officials point to more testing and lots of movement in Ernakulam for the spike.
They're urging everyone, especially kids, to get vaccinated and stick to basics like masks and social distancing.
The good news? Authorities say the situation is under control for now.