Kerala reports dengue surge with 159 confirmed and 295 probable
India
Kerala is seeing a sharp rise in dengue and other infections this monsoon.
On June 23 alone, there were 159 confirmed and 295 probable dengue cases, with Palakkad, Kozhikode, and Ernakulam reporting the most.
Sadly, one confirmed dengue death was reported in Malappuram and another probable death in Palakkad that day.
Kerala officials track leptospirosis, shigellosis cases
Health officials say the jump is due to mosquitoes thriving after rainy spells and warm weather.
They're also tracking more cases of leptospirosis (22 cases, three deaths including one probable leptospirosis death) and shigellosis (165 cases this month).
Their advice? Wash hands often, drink boiled water, and stay alert, especially as more rain is on the way.