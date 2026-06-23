Kerala reports dengue surge with 159 confirmed and 295 probable

Kerala officials track leptospirosis, shigellosis cases

Health officials say the jump is due to mosquitoes thriving after rainy spells and warm weather.

They're also tracking more cases of leptospirosis (22 cases, three deaths including one probable leptospirosis death) and shigellosis (165 cases this month).

Their advice? Wash hands often, drink boiled water, and stay alert, especially as more rain is on the way.