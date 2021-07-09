Kerala reports Zika virus infection for the first time

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Last updated on Jul 09, 2021, 11:05 am

Kerala has officially confirmed its first case of the Zika virus infection.

Kerala, which is already troubled by a surge in coronavirus cases, has officially confirmed its first case of the Zika virus - a mosquito-borne viral infection. Reports say this is the first time that the rare infection has been reported in the southern state. A 24-year-old pregnant woman tested positive for the infection in Thiruvananthapuram, and more cases are likely in the coming days.

Details

13 of 19 samples reportedly tested positive at NIV

The woman reportedly delivered on July 7 and her condition is now stable, according to doctors. She was diagnosed and hospitalized at the KIMS Hospital. A total of 19 samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune, of which 13 tested positive for the virus, The Times of India reported. However, there is no official confirmation on that yet.

Details

Woman was also tested for dengue and chikungunya

The said woman was admitted with symptoms such as fever, headache, and rashes on her body. She was also tested for dengue fever and chikungunya virus, but those tests turned negative. The doctors then sent her samples to the NIV, Pune. The Kerala Health Department has since issued an alert across the state.

Infection

What is the Zika virus?

Zika infection is a disease caused by the bite of the Aedes species of mosquitoes. Symptoms of the disease include fever, skin rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise, and headache. Even though most people fully recover from the disease within seven days of taking treatment, it can lead to serious birth defects if pregnant women get infected.

Other details

There is no cure for the Zika infection yet

The Zika virus was first detected among monkeys in Uganda in 1947, and identified in humans in 1952 in Uganda and United Republic of Tanzania. Outbreaks of the disease have been reported in Asia, Africa, America, and the Pacific islands. In India, the first local outbreak was reported in Ahmedabad in 2017. Currently, there is no vaccine or specific cure for the Zika virus.

Treatment

How can you treat Zika virus symptoms?

Since there is no specific cure, doctors focus on treating the symptoms of the Zika infection. 1) Drink water and other fluids for rehydration. 2) Take medicines recommended by your doctor to reduce fever or pain. 3) Get plenty of rest. You can prevent catching the Zika virus infection only by avoiding mosquito bites.