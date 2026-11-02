Kerala reshuffles 35 IAS officers, K.R. Jyothilal gets Home department

Finance gets Minhaj Alam as Additional Chief Secretary, still heading the Rebuild Kerala Initiative too.

Health and Family Welfare is now with Mohammed Hanish A.P.M. focusing on Ayush and Minority Welfare.

Sharmila Mary Joseph steps in for Transport, plus Women and Child Development.

M. Beena returns from central deputation to lead Industries; M.G. Rajamanickam takes over Local Self-Government; and Suhas S. already running Cochin International Airport adds Electronics and IT to his plate.

The goal: make state administration run smoother than ever.