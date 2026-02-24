Kerala: Retired principal arrested for attempting to molest minor
India
A retired school principal from Kerala's Kannur district, K C Shaju, 59, has been arrested for allegedly trying to sexually assault a 17-year-old girl at his home about four months ago.
The girl had visited him seeking counseling support.
A case was registered following a complaint, which led to his arrest on February 23.
Shaju was well-known in the education field—he worked as a state-level faculty member for Career Guidance and Adolescent Counseling and often led student sessions even after retiring.
After investigating the complaint, police arrested him and produced him before the Mattannur Judicial First Class Magistrate Court.
He's now in judicial custody for 14 days while the investigation continues.