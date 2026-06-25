Kerala revises NFSA wheat distribution after flour spoilage concerns
India
Kerala just switched up its wheat distribution under the National Food Security Act.
Turns out, milling all the wheat into flour was making way more than people actually wanted, leading to worries about spoilage and some of it ending up as cattle feed.
So, officials decided it was time for a smarter approach.
Kerala mills flour to district needs
Now, only the amount of flour that each district really needs will be made.
Any leftover wheat won't go to waste. It'll be handed out as whole grain directly to families.
This update should help keep things efficient and make sure food gets where it's needed most.
Plus, Kerala still has a hefty rice allocation (more than 26,800 metric tons), keeping its public distribution system strong.