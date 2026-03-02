Kerala: Road deaths down even as accidents go up

Kerala saw fewer people lose their lives on the road in 2025—3,733 deaths, down from 2024's 3,875—even though total accidents actually went up to nearly 50,000. Injuries also increased a bit, but the drop in fatalities is a hopeful sign.

Motorcycle-related deaths kept falling in 2025 (1,345 vs. 1,450 in 2024), continuing a steady downward trend.

Two-wheelers remain the largest single category of fatal crashes—driver mistakes have been cited as significant factors, including speeding, drunk driving and unlicensed driving—but things are slowly getting better.

Death rate per accident Even with lots of accidents (third-highest in India), Kerala has the lowest death rate per accident—just 8.5 out of every 100 crashes end fatally compared to India's average of 36.

Credit goes to strong healthcare and more awareness campaigns and enforcement on the roads.