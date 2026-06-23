Kerala rolls out strict prevention measures after Africa Ebola outbreaks
India
Kerala is not taking any chances after recent Ebola outbreaks in Africa.
Health Minister K. Muraleedharan says the state is following the World Health Organization and national guidelines to stay ahead of the virus, rolling out strict prevention measures to protect everyone.
Kerala screens travelers, enforces 21-day quarantines
Health workers are screening travelers from affected countries at airports and ports for symptoms or exposure.
Anyone developing symptoms faces a 21-day quarantine, monitored by local health teams.
All 14 districts now have dedicated isolation facilities, and medical staff are trained and equipped for quick action;
so far, 206 travelers have been tracked, with some quarantined and one isolated immediately when symptoms appeared.