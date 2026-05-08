Kerala Sahitya Akademi president K. Satchidanandan resigns, vice quits India May 08, 2026

K. Satchidanandan, a well-known poet and writer, has resigned as president of the Kerala Sahitya Akademi, saying, "It is natural that people holding similar posts vacate them following a change in government. I have come here to vacate the position."

Vice President Ashokan Charuvil also quit, with both sending their resignations by email.