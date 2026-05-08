Kerala Sahitya Akademi president K. Satchidanandan resigns, vice quits
India
K. Satchidanandan, a well-known poet and writer, has resigned as president of the Kerala Sahitya Akademi, saying, "It is natural that people holding similar posts vacate them following a change in government. I have come here to vacate the position."
Vice President Ashokan Charuvil also quit, with both sending their resignations by email.
K. Satchidanandan criticized LDF's return
Satchidanandan's decision comes right after a heated assembly election where he openly criticized the Left Democratic Front (LDF) returning to power.
He had nearly finished his four-year term (ending May 2026) and said stepping aside during a political shift is expected for roles like his.