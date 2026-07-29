Kerala schools set 1st-term Onam exams August 13 to 20
India
Heads up, students at government and aided schools in Kerala!
This year's first-term Onam exams for Classes one to 12 are happening from August 13 to 20.
Classes five to 10 start on August 13, while classes one to four and Plus Two kick off a day later on August 14.
Kerala schools open Aug 21
Schools will stay open on August 21 for some festive Onam celebrations before closing for the holiday break.
After all the fun, classes resume on August 31, so you'll have a little time to recharge before jumping back into studies.