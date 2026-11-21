Kerala scientists find 2 new freshwater species in Western Ghats
Scientists from Kerala have just discovered two brand-new freshwater fish species in the Western Ghats, one living in the streams of Periyar Tiger Reserve, and the other near Angamoozhi in the Pamba River system.
These finds, Mesonoemacheilus mannanorum and Mesonoemacheilus sabariensis, show off just how unique and biodiverse this region really is.
Researchers' study names species, urges protection
The research team named these fish after the Mannan community and Sabari Hills.
Their study, now published in the Journal of Fish Biology, highlights how much there's still to learn about India's wildlife, and why protecting hotspots like the Western Ghats is so important for future generations.