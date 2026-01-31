Kerala seeks ₹21,000 crore support package in Union Budget

State's economy has taken some hits

Kerala's economy has taken some hits—thanks to GST changes and US tariffs, it's losing about ₹2,500 crore each year in exports like seafood and spices.

The state is pushing for special help for local industries (think cashew and handloom), wants an AIIMS hospital campus, and better rail links.

With assembly elections coming up soon, what Kerala gets from this budget could really shape jobs and opportunities for young people across the state.