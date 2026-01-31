Kerala seeks ₹21,000 crore support package in Union Budget
With the Union Budget around the corner, Kerala is looking to Delhi for a financial lifeline.
The state's Finance Minister, K.N. Balagopal, has requested a ₹21,000 crore support package for big projects like a Defense R&D and Rare Earth Corridor, plus extra borrowing room to help manage its finances.
State's economy has taken some hits
Kerala's economy has taken some hits—thanks to GST changes and US tariffs, it's losing about ₹2,500 crore each year in exports like seafood and spices.
The state is pushing for special help for local industries (think cashew and handloom), wants an AIIMS hospital campus, and better rail links.
With assembly elections coming up soon, what Kerala gets from this budget could really shape jobs and opportunities for young people across the state.