Kerala sees uneven post monsoon rainfall with Malappapuram's highest shortfall
Kerala's weather has been a bit off lately: according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), nine districts got less rain than usual between October 1 and November 23, 2026.
Malappuram saw the biggest drop at 42% below normal, with Kasaragod, Thrissur, and Idukki close behind at 37% below normal.
Meanwhile, Wayanad stood out as the only district with more rain than average (up by 4%).
Central and northern Kerala most affected
The rainfall shortfall wasn't spread evenly: central and northern Kerala felt it most.
Kollam and Ernakulam missed about a third of their usual rain, while Kottayam and Kannur weren't far behind.
Even though no district had record-breaking lows or highs, this patchy post-monsoon rain means some areas are dealing with shortages while others are just fine.