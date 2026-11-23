Kerala's weather has been a bit off lately: according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), nine districts got less rain than usual between October 1 and November 23, 2026.

Malappuram saw the biggest drop at 42% below normal, with Kasaragod, Thrissur, and Idukki close behind at 37% below normal.

Meanwhile, Wayanad stood out as the only district with more rain than average (up by 4%).