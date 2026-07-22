Kerala sends experts to Wayanad to probe Kalladi tunnel debris
Kerala is sending a squad of experts to Wayanad this Thursday after a debris slip near the Kalladi tunnel road entrance.
It was announced on Wednesday (July 22, 2026) that the team's job is to figure out what went wrong and whether all environmental and construction rules were actually followed.
They are aiming to share their findings in about a month.
Kerala team to examine environmental clearances
The investigation covers whether proper environmental clearances were given by both state and central authorities, including the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.
The team will also check if the builders stuck to guidelines and see if there were any security or technical lapses that led to the incident.
A mix of scientists, engineers, and wildlife experts is on board for a thorough review.