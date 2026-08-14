Kerala set to implement flood resilience initiative after expert meeting
Kerala is set to implement its Flood Resilience Initiative, aiming to tackle the rising threat of floods and rain disasters across the state.
Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan met experts from IIT Roorkee, IIT Palakkad, and IIIT Kottayam at a high-level meeting to brainstorm smarter ways to handle climate-driven flooding.
Experts pitch AI flood warning system
Experts pitched an AI-powered system that uses machine learning, remote sensing, and rain forecasting to spot risky areas early and send out warnings.
They also suggested tackling urban floods, heavy rains, river overflows, and landslides, but emphasized that any river desilting should only happen after careful environmental checks.
Now, government departments will study how doable and affordable these plans are, with a report expected within a month.