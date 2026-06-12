Kerala shigellosis outbreak has claimed 3 lives, 132 cases reported
India
Kerala is dealing with a shigellosis outbreak that has already claimed three lives this year, most recently a 59-year-old woman from Malappuram.
Two young children in Kozhikode were the earlier victims.
As of June 12, there are 132 cases reported so far and another 75 people suspected to be infected.
Shigella detected in Kerala pineapple juice
Cases have popped up in Kozhikode, Malappuram, Wayanad, Thrissur, Kollam, and Thiruvananthapuram.
In Wayanad alone, more than 500 people have shown symptoms but only a small number needed hospital care.
Health officials found shigella in a pineapple juice sample and also noted broader concerns about groundwater contamination and septic tanks.
They are urging everyone to boil drinking water and wash their hands well to help stop the spread.