Kerala shigellosis outbreak has claimed 3 lives, 132 cases reported

Shigella detected in Kerala pineapple juice

Cases have popped up in Kozhikode, Malappuram, Wayanad, Thrissur, Kollam, and Thiruvananthapuram.

In Wayanad alone, more than 500 people have shown symptoms but only a small number needed hospital care.

Health officials found shigella in a pineapple juice sample and also noted broader concerns about groundwater contamination and septic tanks.

They are urging everyone to boil drinking water and wash their hands well to help stop the spread.