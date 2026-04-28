Kerala: Dalit organizations call statewide shutdown over student's suicide
What's the story
A statewide shutdown in Kerala was called on Tuesday by various Dalit organizations from 6:00am to 6:00pm. The strike was called in protest against the death of Nithin Raj, a 22-year-old dental college student who died by suicide. His family and friends have accused faculty members of persistent caste-based discrimination and harassment.
Incident details
Student died by suicide on April 10
Raj, a first-year Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) student at a private dental college in Kannur district, died by suicide on April 10. He jumped from the college building after leaving the principal's office and succumbed to his injuries. His family accused faculty members MK Ram and Sangeetha of caste harassment, leading police to file charges against them for abetment of suicide under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
Protest demands
Investigation launched into incident
The incident has sparked widespread protests in Kerala, with a council of Dalit organizations calling Raj's death "institutional murder." They demanded ₹10 crore compensation for his family, strict action against the accused faculty members, and a High Court-monitored investigation. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan acknowledged growing caste discrimination in educational institutions and called the incident unacceptable.
Similar cases
Police accused of not investigating caste discrimination allegations
Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan also condemned the incident, comparing it to Rohith Vemula's suicide at the University of Hyderabad. He said, "It is hard to believe that in Kerala, a young man had to take his own life following severe caste-based harassment." Meanwhile, some organizations have raised concerns over police investigations into Raj's death. They alleged that investigators were focusing on loan app borrowings instead of caste discrimination allegations.
Management's statement
College denies allegations of caste discrimination
The management of Kannur Dental College has denied allegations of caste discrimination. Medical Director Adnan Siddique said Raj's death was related to a loan taken through a mobile app, not caste-based harassment. The college management also claimed no formal complaints of caste discrimination were filed by Raj or his family.