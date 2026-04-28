Kerala: Dalit organizations call statewide shutdown over student's suicide

A statewide shutdown in Kerala was called on Tuesday by various Dalit organizations from 6:00am to 6:00pm. The strike was called in protest against the death of Nithin Raj, a 22-year-old dental college student who died by suicide. His family and friends have accused faculty members of persistent caste-based discrimination and harassment.

Incident details Student died by suicide on April 10 Raj, a first-year Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) student at a private dental college in Kannur district, died by suicide on April 10. He jumped from the college building after leaving the principal's office and succumbed to his injuries. His family accused faculty members MK Ram and Sangeetha of caste harassment, leading police to file charges against them for abetment of suicide under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Protest demands Investigation launched into incident The incident has sparked widespread protests in Kerala, with a council of Dalit organizations calling Raj's death "institutional murder." They demanded ₹10 crore compensation for his family, strict action against the accused faculty members, and a High Court-monitored investigation. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan acknowledged growing caste discrimination in educational institutions and called the incident unacceptable.

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Similar cases Police accused of not investigating caste discrimination allegations Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan also condemned the incident, comparing it to Rohith Vemula's suicide at the University of Hyderabad. He said, "It is hard to believe that in Kerala, a young man had to take his own life following severe caste-based harassment." Meanwhile, some organizations have raised concerns over police investigations into Raj's death. They alleged that investigators were focusing on loan app borrowings instead of caste discrimination allegations.

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