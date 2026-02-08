Kerala: History-sheeter, gang extort 'goonda tax' from spa, rape employee

A spa employee in Thiruvalla, Kerala , was allegedly gang-raped by a six-member gang on February 1. The group, led by history-sheeter Subin Alexander Chacko, reportedly demanded ₹50,000 as "goonda tax" or extortion money from the spa. When the staff refused to pay, they barged into the establishment and assaulted her at knife-point in a locked room for nearly 35 minutes.

Investigation progress Manhunt launched for remaining accused The police have arrested two of the accused, Chacko and Berlin Das, and launched a manhunt for the remaining four. Pathanamthitta Superintendent of Police R Anand confirmed that Chacko has multiple criminal cases against him and had previously been jailed under the Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act. The police are also probing allegations that the gang was hired by a rival business owner.

Survivor's testimony Chacko was high on drugs during assault, claims survivor The survivor also alleged that Chacko was under the influence of drugs during the assault. She was threatened with dire consequences if she revealed the incident. The gang also robbed ₹25,000 from the spa counter before leaving. CCTV footage confirmed their entry into the establishment and threats made to her.

Advertisement