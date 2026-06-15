Kerala SSLC 2026 results show 99.07% pass rate, girls lead
India
Kerala's SSLC 2026 results are out, and the state's students have nailed it: 99.07% passed!
Out of over 417,000 students who appeared, more than 414,000 are moving on to higher studies.
Girls kept up their winning streak with a pass rate of 99.22%, just ahead of boys at 98.93%.
Kerala 30,514 all-subject A+ scorers
This year saw 30,514 students earn A+ in all subjects, and an impressive 2,105 schools had every student clear the exam.
If you're looking to boost your marks, the Save a Year (SAY) exams run through June 19, with results coming out in July.
You can check your scores on official websites or apps like Saphalam and DigiLocker.
Plus One admissions kick off soon!