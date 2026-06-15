Kerala SSLC 2026 results show 99.07% pass rate, girls lead

Kerala 30,514 all-subject A+ scorers

This year saw 30,514 students earn A+ in all subjects, and an impressive 2,105 schools had every student clear the exam.

If you're looking to boost your marks, the Save a Year (SAY) exams run through June 19, with results coming out in July.

You can check your scores on official websites or apps like Saphalam and DigiLocker.

Plus One admissions kick off soon!