Kerala SSLC results show over 4.1L passing at 99.07%
India
Big news for Kerala students: over 4.1 lakh cleared the SSLC exams this year, with an impressive 99.07% pass rate!
The exams ran from March 5 to March 30, and now thousands are set for the next step in their education journey.
Check SSLC results and save-a-year exam
You can check your results on sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, and through Digilocker and Saphlam apps: just log in to view or download your provisional mark sheet.
Don't forget to pick up your original mark sheet from school soon.
If you spot any mistakes or want to improve your scores, reach out to your school right away or apply for the save-a-year exam so you don't lose time.