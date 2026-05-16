Kerala SSLC results show over 4.1L passing at 99.07%

Check SSLC results and save-a-year exam

You can check your results on sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, and through Digilocker and Saphlam apps: just log in to view or download your provisional mark sheet.

Don't forget to pick up your original mark sheet from school soon.

If you spot any mistakes or want to improve your scores, reach out to your school right away or apply for the save-a-year exam so you don't lose time.