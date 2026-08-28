Kerala strengthens market intervention ahead of festivals and Sabarimala pilgrimage

Kerala's Agriculture Department is rolling out stronger market intervention for the upcoming festivals and Sabarimala pilgrimage.

The plan, shared by Minister T Siddique, aims to keep vegetable and essential item prices in check and stop middlemen from hiking costs.

During Onam, a total of 2.642 lakh tons of produce procured from farmers through various channels was distributed through 2,000 farmers' markets, benefiting 14,212 farmers and 2,94,785 consumers.