Kerala strengthens market intervention ahead of festivals and Sabarimala pilgrimage
Kerala's Agriculture Department is rolling out stronger market intervention for the upcoming festivals and Sabarimala pilgrimage.
The plan, shared by Minister T Siddique, aims to keep vegetable and essential item prices in check and stop middlemen from hiking costs.
During Onam, a total of 2.642 lakh tons of produce procured from farmers through various channels was distributed through 2,000 farmers' markets, benefiting 14,212 farmers and 2,94,785 consumers.
Kerala Onam payments nearly settled
The government has nearly settled all payments for Onam produce, with just ₹3.09 lakh pending for 202 farmers. In the past three months, paddy farmers received ₹10,513,400,000 in payments.
Kerala is also celebrating Coconut Day with a big event in Thiruvananthapuram on September 2, where they'll discuss a Coconut Revival Project to restore Keralam's position as a leading coconut-producing state.